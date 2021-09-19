Sleaford teenager cycles 35 miles for nanny in aid of cancer charity

Sophie Bastow and dad at the Skegness clock tower. EMN-210913-113703001

Sophie Bastow, 15, wanted to do something to thank the Macmillan nurse who was by her nanny’s side when no one else could be during the pandemic.

Her grandmother, Teresa Woodcock, 68, from Freiston, was diagnosed with incurable ovarian cancer in August last year.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, she was unable to have a family member with her when she was given the news. Macmillan nurse Stephanie Palmer was there to support her from the moment of diagnosis and has been her rock throughout treatment, providing emotional support and advice on everything from diet to treatment side effects.

Sophie Bastow and her nanny, Teresa Woodcock. EMN-210913-113652001

The family have been fundraising for Macmillan ever since and have done head shaves, barbecues and now Sophie’s cycling challenge which saw her ride 35 miles from Skegness Clock Tower to her home in Great Hale, raising a total of over £2,396 for the charity.

Sophie’s mum Emma Bastow, 46, said: “When mum was told she had cancer, she was all alone. Thankfully she had a Macmillan nurse with her, who has been brilliant.

“If mum’s had a problem, she’s been able to ring her. I’ve spoken to Macmillan as well, as it’s been really hard.

“She’s had chemotherapy to try and shrink the tumours but it’s spread to her stomach lining and liver. They’ve said there is nothing else they can do. It’s been horrendous as we’ve hardly been able to see her with the lockdowns.”

Sophie has always been close to her nanny and the family face-timed her every day while she was shielding at home.

Sophie said: “I did the Macmillan challenge for my nanny and also the Macmillan nurses, so they realise how important they are to people and how much we appreciate what they do.”

Jamie Davenport, fundraising manager for Macmillan in Lincolnshire, said: “It’s thanks to amazing supporters like Sophie and her family that we’re able to continue funding Macmillan nurses.”