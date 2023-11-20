Sleaford Town Awards celebrate tales of success and dedication

Stories of success, selflessness, bravery and dedication to overcome adversity were celebrated at the 2023 Sleaford Town Awards.

The event, run in partnership between Sleaford Town Council and the Sleaford Standard was staged at the Town Hall and invited winning nominations to collect their trophies, certificates and badges in front of an appreciative audience.

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Anthony Brand said: “This is an important part of the civic year and it was quite humbling reading the submissions for the winning nominees.”

Andy Hubbert, Head of Content of the Sleaford Standard said: “To hear and tell the stories of such successes and determination to overcome adversity or care for others is what really makes my job worthwhile. Thank you to all for taking part.”

It was compered by Town Crier John Griffiths, Sleafordian of the Year 2022.

The evening was rounded off by a rousing performance by the talented St George’s Academy Harmony Group, Jasmine Blackbourn, Leonie Blackbourn, Ben Walsh, Robert Bingham and Heather Brackley, accompanied by Brodie Murphy on guitar.

The Sleafordian of the Year award went to Sleaford firefighters Colin Calam, Ben Clarke, Neil Woodmansey and his search dog Colin, who over the course of this year have been out to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Morocco as part of the UK Search and Rescue team.

Young Sleafordian of the Year Keira Beeson was unable to make the event but was selected for promoting awareness of inflammatory bowel conditions such as hers and recently overcoming bouts of sepsis, learning to walk and talk again and pass her CTEC exams.

The Mayor’s Special Award went to Stephen Tapley, former William Alvey School headteacher, for his services to the town.

Other trophies were: Young Sports Individual - Barnaby Newman; Sports Club of the Year - Sleaford Cricket Club; Overcoming Adversity - Izzy Collier; Sports Individual - Suzy Stephens; Environmental Award - Sleaford Repair Cafe; Carer Award - Grace MacCauley; Community - Anthony Ward and Katie Gyles; Young Community Volunteer - Callum Barratt.

1 . Musical performance by students of St George's Academy Musical performance by students of St George's Academy Harmony Group. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Sports Individual Award Sports Individual Award Photo: David dawson

3 . Young Community Volunteer Award Young Community Volunteer Award Photo: David dawson