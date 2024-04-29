Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths will be marking the first anniversary of the King's coronation.

On Monday (May 6) John Griffiths will join hundreds of town criers from the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man to proclaim the first anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

At 12 noon, John will stand in the Market Place to read out The Royal Proclamation which has been specially written for the occasion and agreed with Buckingham Palace.

John who is the Town Crier for Sleaford says he is delighted and honoured to be representing Sleaford to make this historic proclamation.

He explained: “From Medieval times, the town crier has been a primary means of news communication with townsfolk - from Royal proclamations, local bylaws, market days, to adverts and important information. It is a profession I am extremely proud to belong to, and to be able to announce the first anniversary of the coronation of our King and Queen to the residents of Sleaford is a real honour.”

Bruno Peek, Pageantmaster of The Royal Proclamation said: “We feel it is so important to celebrate this first anniversary of the Coronation of His Majesty The King, and Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, as it is such a glorious occasion for the whole country, and would like to thank Jane Smith our Principal Town Crier, and all those other Criers throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, for taking part in this unique Proclamation at 12noon on May 6.