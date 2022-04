Helping clear litter from Leasingham.

Leasingham Women’s Institute recently held a community clean-up session.

Members were joined by local Scouts, a parish councillor, and villagers in general.

The branch reported that the built-up area of the village was, pleasingly, generally clear of litter. Some flytipping was removed from Roxholme Road, they noted, though.

Volunteers were treated to drink and biscuits in the village hall for their efforts.