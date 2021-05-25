Sleaford war veteran credits ‘very happy’ marriage with long life on reaching 100th birthday

Centenarian Ken Simpson, of Heckington, and a picture of him during his time serving in Egypt.

Ken Simpson, of Heckington, was born May 8, 1921, making last Saturday his 100th birthday.

Ken joined the RAF at Cardington, Bedfordshire, in 1941, and was told armourers were required. He was posted to Skegness for his basic training, which lasted about six weeks, and then moved on to armourer training.

He was then sent to No. 85 Squadron, where he stayed for two weeks until the call came for volunteers for overseas service, after which he was posted to No. 80 Squadron in Egypt (which involved a six-week passage to the Suez Canal from Liverpool).

He left the squadron in September 1946, by which time it was based at Lubeck, Germany.

To mark his birthday, he received a certificate of congratulations from the president of the Royal Air Force Association Air Marshal Sir Baz North, a former head boy at Carre’s Grammar School, and more than 100 cards.