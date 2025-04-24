Sleaford woman inspired by autistic nephew to run London Marathon for support dog charity

Ruth Treharne - getting ready for the London Marathon.

A Sleaford woman has been inspired to run the London Marathon this weekend due to the extraordinary transformation a trainee support dog has brought to her six-year-old autistic nephew and his family.

Ruth Treharne has been motivated to tackle this Sunday’s London Marathon, in aid of national charity, Support Dogs, which trained and provided Golden Labrador Retriever Albert to support six-year-old Sebastian Dean, of Grantham, who is autistic and non-verbal.

Albert and other specialist dogs are trained to help those affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability.

Like around half of the children diagnosed with autism, Sebastian, known as “Sebby” to his family, is known to wander, or ‘bolt’, away from his caregivers. Not long ago, he almost fell into a river.

Loving bond - Sebby, six, and his support dog Albert.

But since the arrival of two-year-old trainee support dog Albert in late November, Sebby’s family has seen significant improvements in being able to keep him safe, as the super-pooch is tethered to the youngster, preventing him from bolting off.

Ruth, 43, of Sleaford, said: “I know Sebby is a bit of a wanderer and he likes to go and explore.

“Just having Albert tethered to him, and the safety of knowing he won’t run into a road because Albert knows to stop at roads and where Sebby should go, is amazing.”

Mum-of-two Ruth added: “It’s quite isolating, having a child who is non-verbal, so Albert has provided huge support for his parents, my brother Tom and sister-in-law Rachel.

“And as with most disabilities, Sebby doesn’t ‘look’ disabled, so when he’s out and about, people may just assume he is a bit ‘odd’. But he’s got a support dog now and this illustrates a disability to people and the need to keep him safe while out and about.

“They’ve got a daughter too, so it’s not just Sebby they’ve got to keep their eyes on in big crowds, and it takes the stress away, knowing Albert has got his Support Dogs jacket on and is doing his job.”

This is Ruth’s first London Marathon, though she has previously completed the York and Manchester marathons for other charities, with a completion time of four hours 12 minutes in Manchester, while she took part in the York event with Sebby’s father.

“It means so much to him that I’m doing something for a charity that has helped them so much,” said Ruth, an administrator who was a senior aircraftwoman in the Royal Air Force before having children.”

Ruth admits she is “absolutely terrified” at the prospect of Sunday’s marathon, especially as she has picked up an injury and is spending this week resting, but she knows it’s all for a fantastic cause.

She has already raised more than £1,900, with her employers, Sleaford-based Pumping & Drainage Systems, contributing to her total.

Sebby’s mum Rachel said: “The fact that Ruth wanted to do this for Support Dogs means so much to us. It’s so special, and running is a passion of hers and she’s always wanted to do the London Marathon.

“We are so thankful for Albert and everything that the charity does for us. We know how many other people can benefit from this and how much it’s changed our lives.”

To sponsor Ruth, visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/ and search for Ruth Treharne.