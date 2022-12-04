Sleaford’s Salvation Army launch toy appeal

Sleaford Town Heroes Launch Toy Appeal

Sleaford's Salvation Army are holding a toy appeal. Photo: Google

Last month, on November 15 th , the Sleaford Salvation Army launched their

annual toy appeal,

Advertisement

in a bid to help struggling families this Christmas. On top of the

referrals, often gifted to them

Advertisement

through social centres, the charity is aiming to receive donations of toys

new and loved, in

Advertisement

addition to other festive essentials and home comforts such as biscuits and

sweet treats.

Advertisement

Recently, due to the up-and-coming cost of living crisis, more people than

ever may be

Advertisement

struggling to provide for themselves and their families, an issue

particularly affecting smaller

Advertisement

towns such as Sleaford. The toy appeal aims to relieve some of this

pressure by giving these

Advertisement

people a Christmas they deserve. When asked, how this cost of living issue

could be affecting

Advertisement

Sleaford this year, Major Dawn McGarvey, of the Salvation Army team

reaffirmed that

Advertisement

‘many more families will be struggling this Christmastime, it’s a cause for

concern’.

Advertisement

Despite this Dawn and the rest of the team feel there is still a vast

amount of uncertainty in

Advertisement

how the toy appeal will turn out this year. They stated, ‘as we rely on

donations it is always

Advertisement

difficult to see how it’ll turn out each year, but its always good to be

able to help’. The team

Advertisement

have also urged residents to get involved with their ‘Be a Star’ campaign

by setting up their

Advertisement

own festive fund-raising ventures, such as coffee mornings, Christmas cards

and a spot of

Advertisement

Christmas carolling with the Salvation Army themselves, a delight many look

forward to as

Advertisement

the Winter months draw in.

According to Dawn and the team, you can best interact with these campaigns,

Advertisement

by coming into

the weekly Saturday ‘Coffee Mornings’ hosted by the Salvation Army and

Advertisement

leaving your

donations. In addition to this, an Amazon Wishlist has been created, linked

Advertisement

on the Salvation

Army webpage, where kind patrons can buy select items for those in need

Advertisement

this year.

With hope, the festive season will spur on the appeal this year, as times

Advertisement

are harder than ever it

has never been more important for solidarity, and a warm, comforting smile,

Advertisement

this Christmas.

By,

Advertisement

Charli Marriott.

Andy Hubbert

Advertisement

Sleaford Standard/Boston Standard & Head of Content, Lincolnshire titles

07860530924

Advertisement

@AndyHubbert1

---------- Forwarded message ---------

Advertisement

From: charli marriott

Date: Tue, 15 Nov 2022 at 23:45

Advertisement

Subject:

To:

Advertisement

Hi Andy,

Here is my story, on the Salvation Army toy appeal, as requested.

Advertisement

Thankyou