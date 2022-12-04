Register
Sleaford’s Salvation Army launch toy appeal

Sleaford Town Heroes Launch Toy Appeal

By Andy Hubbert
4 minutes ago
Sleaford's Salvation Army are holding a toy appeal. Photo: Google
Last month, on November 15 th , the Sleaford Salvation Army launched their

annual toy appeal,

in a bid to help struggling families this Christmas. On top of the

referrals, often gifted to them

through social centres, the charity is aiming to receive donations of toys

new and loved, in

addition to other festive essentials and home comforts such as biscuits and

sweet treats.

Recently, due to the up-and-coming cost of living crisis, more people than

ever may be

struggling to provide for themselves and their families, an issue

particularly affecting smaller

towns such as Sleaford. The toy appeal aims to relieve some of this

pressure by giving these

people a Christmas they deserve. When asked, how this cost of living issue

could be affecting

Sleaford this year, Major Dawn McGarvey, of the Salvation Army team

reaffirmed that

‘many more families will be struggling this Christmastime, it’s a cause for

concern’.

Despite this Dawn and the rest of the team feel there is still a vast

amount of uncertainty in

how the toy appeal will turn out this year. They stated, ‘as we rely on

donations it is always

difficult to see how it’ll turn out each year, but its always good to be

able to help’. The team

have also urged residents to get involved with their ‘Be a Star’ campaign

by setting up their

own festive fund-raising ventures, such as coffee mornings, Christmas cards

and a spot of

Christmas carolling with the Salvation Army themselves, a delight many look

forward to as

the Winter months draw in.

According to Dawn and the team, you can best interact with these campaigns,

by coming into

the weekly Saturday ‘Coffee Mornings’ hosted by the Salvation Army and

leaving your

donations. In addition to this, an Amazon Wishlist has been created, linked

on the Salvation

Army webpage, where kind patrons can buy select items for those in need

this year.

With hope, the festive season will spur on the appeal this year, as times

are harder than ever it

has never been more important for solidarity, and a warm, comforting smile,

this Christmas.

By,

Charli Marriott.

