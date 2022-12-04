Sleaford’s Salvation Army launch toy appeal

Last month, on November 15 th , the Sleaford Salvation Army launched their
annual toy appeal,
in a bid to help struggling families this Christmas. On top of the
referrals, often gifted to them
through social centres, the charity is aiming to receive donations of toys
new and loved, in
addition to other festive essentials and home comforts such as biscuits and
sweet treats.
Recently, due to the up-and-coming cost of living crisis, more people than
ever may be
struggling to provide for themselves and their families, an issue
particularly affecting smaller
towns such as Sleaford. The toy appeal aims to relieve some of this
pressure by giving these
people a Christmas they deserve. When asked, how this cost of living issue
could be affecting
Sleaford this year, Major Dawn McGarvey, of the Salvation Army team
reaffirmed that
‘many more families will be struggling this Christmastime, it’s a cause for
concern’.
Despite this Dawn and the rest of the team feel there is still a vast
amount of uncertainty in
how the toy appeal will turn out this year. They stated, ‘as we rely on
donations it is always
difficult to see how it’ll turn out each year, but its always good to be
able to help’. The team
have also urged residents to get involved with their ‘Be a Star’ campaign
by setting up their
own festive fund-raising ventures, such as coffee mornings, Christmas cards
and a spot of
Christmas carolling with the Salvation Army themselves, a delight many look
forward to as
the Winter months draw in.
According to Dawn and the team, you can best interact with these campaigns,
by coming into
the weekly Saturday ‘Coffee Mornings’ hosted by the Salvation Army and
leaving your
donations. In addition to this, an Amazon Wishlist has been created, linked
on the Salvation
Army webpage, where kind patrons can buy select items for those in need
this year.
With hope, the festive season will spur on the appeal this year, as times
are harder than ever it
has never been more important for solidarity, and a warm, comforting smile,
this Christmas.
By,
Charli Marriott.
Andy Hubbert
Sleaford Standard/Boston Standard & Head of Content, Lincolnshire titles
07860530924
@AndyHubbert1
From: charli marriott
Date: Tue, 15 Nov 2022 at 23:45
Hi Andy,
Here is my story, on the Salvation Army toy appeal, as requested.
Thankyou
Charli Marriott