Sleeping 'pods' to be installed for homeless in Skegness

Each sleeping pod provides a bed, chemical toilet, and charging facilities.

Four new accommodation pods for the homeless are to be sited in Skegness following action taken by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This decision, made during a recent council meeting, is believed to be a positive step towards enhancing local housing facilities.

It comes after the council defended the support it offers rough sleepers after a man was found dead in Drummond Road, Skegness, over the Christmas holidays. The authority said the man had refused help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost of the four ‘Amazing Grace’ style pods is estimated to be £70k, with a £10k revenue budget set aside to be used as a

contingency fund, both funded from reserves.

Each sleeping pod provides a bed, chemical toilet, and charging facilities. They are designed to help people who have been sleeping on the streets and have complex needs, making hostel-style accommodation unsuitable.

A report to the Executrive Board revealed that during 2023/24, a total of 167 people were verified as sleeping rough within the

district. For 2024/25, the number continues to increase with 152 people sleeping

rough verified in the first 9 months of the financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During 2023/24, 76% of verified people sleeping rough were located in Skegness.

"A significantly high proportion of people rough sleeping are single households, with a large number unlikely to be classed as ‘priority need’ under homelessness legislation,” the report said.

The plan involves installing the pods within Skegness to provide temporary housing solutions for those in need. This initiative is part of the council's broader strategy to tackle homelessness and support vulnerable residents.

Councillor William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Ageing Better, said: "This approval is a testament to our commitment to improving housing options for our community. These pods will offer safe and secure accommodation for individuals who are facing housing challenges."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, voiced her support for the initiative, saying: "The introduction of these accommodation pods is a vital step in our mission to support our homeless community. These pods provide immediate shelter, warmth, and safety, while we work with individuals to find more permanent solutions. We are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe and dignified living conditions."

The project is expected to commence shortly, with the council working closely with local contractors to ensure timely delivery and installation. This initiative is seen as a pilot project, with potential for expansion based on its success and community feedback.

Coun Danny Brookes, East Lindsey councillor on Skegness Town Council said he welcomed the move.

"”It’s good to see something is being done about the homeless because there is a problem here in Skegness,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just hope the project is not abused and the pods go to those who really need them.”

Diz Middleton, manager of the Storehouse church in Skegness – which operates a food bank and services for rough sleepers, including hot meals and washing facilities – said it would make the homeless feel safer.

She told the BBC the pods would provide privacy and help to "those who don't want to be with other homeless people because of fears of safety".

Ms Middleton said rough sleeping "is a constant problem" in the town.