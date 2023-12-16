Sleigh Race heads out on Sunday
The annual Heneage Arms Sleigh Race will take place this Sunday, December 17.
The course runs from Sixhills to Hainton, with prizes for the fastest time and best dressed.
Cost is £10 per team; Santa in the sleigh and four runners. Fancy dress is optional, but encouraged.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meet at The Heneage Arms in Hainton at 10.30am to register, with the first sleigh heading out from the Sixhills start at 11am.
For more information call 07909 726585 or email [email protected]
Go along to cheer them home.