​Slimming success for Sharon

​A Market Rasen super-slimmer who has lost more than eight stones in weight is looking to help others take on a journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Sharon Kirk has lost more than eight stones in weight and now wants to help others achieve their goals

​Sharon Kirk is the new consultant for the Saturday morning Slimming World group, which meets at the New Life Centre in the town’s Serpentine Street and hopes her experiences will inspire others.

She said: “What broke the camels back for me was bending putting socks on – I couldn’t; lifting my leg, my tummy got in the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was so out of breath walking, clothes didn’t fit and a trip to Oz was on the cards - I had to do something,

“I got such a warm welcome at the Slimming World group. There was no judgement just a ‘good to see you’. The food plan was so easy. My son and partner love the meals too.”

At two-stone lighter, Sharon says she could start to feel the difference and this encouraged her to keep going.

She continued: “My breathing was easing. In less than a year, and at 48, I am 8 stone 8.5lb lighter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My energy levels have increased so much! I’ve joined the gym! I never thought that would happen. I go and have my time, in my space and do a full body work out, with extra time on the treadmill. Its great.

"Playing with my dogs, throwing a ball, chasing after them, no problem!

“I now want to help others in my community with their journey and decided to become a consultant and host my own group.”