Slimming success for Sharon
Sharon Kirk is the new consultant for the Saturday morning Slimming World group, which meets at the New Life Centre in the town’s Serpentine Street and hopes her experiences will inspire others.
She said: “What broke the camels back for me was bending putting socks on – I couldn’t; lifting my leg, my tummy got in the way.
“I was so out of breath walking, clothes didn’t fit and a trip to Oz was on the cards - I had to do something,
“I got such a warm welcome at the Slimming World group. There was no judgement just a ‘good to see you’. The food plan was so easy. My son and partner love the meals too.”
At two-stone lighter, Sharon says she could start to feel the difference and this encouraged her to keep going.
She continued: “My breathing was easing. In less than a year, and at 48, I am 8 stone 8.5lb lighter.
"My energy levels have increased so much! I’ve joined the gym! I never thought that would happen. I go and have my time, in my space and do a full body work out, with extra time on the treadmill. Its great.
"Playing with my dogs, throwing a ball, chasing after them, no problem!
“I now want to help others in my community with their journey and decided to become a consultant and host my own group.”
Sharon’s group meets at 8.30am on Saturdays.