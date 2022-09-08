'Slow down' plea after swans unable to get in dyke because of weed and rushes are killed

The upsetting sight of another swan flattened on Croft Lane.

Philip Tatley said he had the heartbreaking task of burying another member of the swan family that has been living on the bank on Monday.

"I think it must have happened on Sunday night,” he said. “The poor thing was squashed on the road.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There used to be seven swans living on the water in front of my home – now there are just two.

"I’ve buried the latest one to be killed and planted an apple tree over it.

"People probably think it’s daft but it’s been really upsetting.

"I’ve called everyone – the RSPCA, the Swan Sanctuary, the Environment Agency and the police but no-one seems to care.”

Mr Tatley says he has lived down the lane for 25 years and usually the Environment Agency dredge the dyke.

"The EA came a bit ago and cut the banks but that is it. As well as there being nowhere for the swans to swim the state the dyke means it is a flood risk.

"Something needs to be done.”

The speed limit along the road is 30mph but Mr Tatley says motorists ignore it. “We managed to get the speed limit reduced from 60mph but it hasn’t made a lot of difference.

"They come down here like ding bats – those swans had no chance.”

Lincolnshire World has contacted the Environment Agency to ask if there are any plans to dredge the dyke.

In the meantime, Mr Tatley says he has managed to encourage the swans onto his lawn away from the road during the day.

"At least they are safe there and not wondering about in the road. When they were in the road they kept running down the lane trying to take off and fly but they can only do that on water.

"It’s really upsetting to watch.