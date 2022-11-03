Register
Smiles from pupils starting school journey

In our final week of photo specials on new reception classes, we feature two photos from different primary schools.

By Chrissie Redford
6 hours ago
Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, Reception class (Class Challenge)
Our photographers have visited schools across the Skegness area to capture the smiles as pupils start their education journey.

Today we visit Hogsthorpe Primary Academy and Partney Church of England Aided Primary School.

• To purchase copies of photos from our New Class photo features once they have appeared in print, please visit the photosales website via https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk, call 0330 4030033, or email [email protected]

Partney Church of England Aided Primary School, EYFS class.
