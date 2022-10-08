Smiles say it all as ponies visit care home

Enjoying some harvest baking are Doreen Wheat, Louise Rider, Joyce Knight and Aida.

Rainbow Dreaming popped in to say hello to residents at Syne Hills – the first visit since before the pandemic..

The popular activity was due to funding being awarded to Rainbow Dreaming to visit 15 care facilities near Skegness.

Cheryl Curtis, activities co-ordinator, said: “When they arrived, our residents and staff were both overjoyed and shocked.

You are not dreaming! I pony visits Bernard Ingham, with manager Hayley Peace.

"They never anticipated waking up to a pony in their own bedrooms.

"We have already begun a collection to welcome them back again soon because the pictures of their smiles speak a thousand words.”

Other visits include one from the Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye.

Coun Tye went along so residents could sign the town’s book of condolence in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth 11, following her death for all to sign. .

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye visited residents so the could sign the Book of Condolence for the late Queen Elizabeth 11.

Cheryl said the residents really enjoyed signing the book, but had also been busy designing their own special tribute – a card which they made and posted themselves.

All included messages and memories the residents had had of the queen and her family.

Syne Hills has also been celebrating the arrival of harvest autumn time.

Special event have been organised, including seasonal baking, singing and dancing.,

Smiles say it all - Freda Sylvester says hello to a visitor.

Other activities at the care home have included colouring, baking, decorating, and making crafts.

Residents have also started a daily harvest-themed project to decorate the house in all of its gorgeous colours and class.

Marc Cran with Fiona Parker and Derek Williams.