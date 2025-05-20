‘Smoke inhalation’ killed dad and daughter in Ingoldmells caravan blaze

Lee Baker, 48, and daughter Esme Baker, 10, from Retfor, died in a caravan fire at Golden Beach Holiday Park last month.

A father and his daughter who died in a caravan fire at a park in Ingoldmells were killed by smoke inhalation, an inquest heard.

Lee Baker, 48, and his daughter Esme Baker, 10, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, died at Golden Beach Holiday Park on April 5.

In a tribute following the tragedy, their family said Lee and Esme had been “excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together”.

Coroner Paul Smith opened the inquests into their deaths at Lincolnshire Coroner's Court and adjourned them until October 5.

According to the BBC, Mr Smith confirmed post-mortem examinations had been carried out on April 11 and the medical cause of both deaths were "inhalation of the products of combustion".

Last month, Lincolnshire Police shared the findings of their Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue colleagues and said the cause of the fire had been determined as “accidental”.