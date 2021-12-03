Snap opportunity to win an iPad in our Chestnut Homes’ competition

Linwood Warren EMN-211115-105847001

Where in the county do you enjoy visiting the most? Somewhere that makes you really happy.

Your Lincolnshire World newspaper titles have teamed up with Chestnut Homes to give people the chance to win an exciting prize by sharing a photo of their favourite place in Lincolnshire.

The local developer, which has been building homes in Lincolnshire for more than 30 years, is holding the competition to celebrate all the things that make it such a great county to live in.

Chestnut Homes

Readers are being invited to send in a picture of the place they enjoy visiting the most whether it’s a town, village or one of the county’s long sandy beaches.

The entrant judged to have taken the most impressive and meaningful photograph will receive an iPad.

David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, said: “As we’ve been building exclusively in Lincolnshire for more than three decades, we are very proud of our roots and feel that this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our county.

“There are so many wonderful places to visit in Lincolnshire, from the magnificent cathedral city of Lincoln and our bustling market towns to the beauty of the Lincolnshire Wolds and our famous seaside resorts.

Tattershall Castle

“We hope that lots of people will get involved in our competition and we very much look forward to seeing all of the entries and finding out which parts of Lincolnshire make people most happy to live here.”

To enter the competition, email your photograph to: [email protected]

Remember to include details of your name, address, phone number and the location of where the photo was taken within Lincolnshire, along with a sentence explaining why it is your favourite place.

The deadline to submit your entries is Friday December 31, 2021.

The winner of the competition will be announced in January.

Terms and conditions:

Employees and family of employees of JPI Media and Chestnut Homes are unable to enter.

Chestnut Homes will select the winning photo. The winner will be contacted privately and then announced in the paper at a later date. By submitting a photograph, you are agreeing to take part in subsequent PR and marketing material for Chestnut Homes.

By entering the competition, you are allowing JPI Media and Chestnut Homes to use your photo. The submitted photos must have been taken by the person submitting the image.

Only one entry will be accepted per person. Entries by under 18s must be submitted by their parent or legal guardian. The winner will receive and be photographed with their prize at the nearest Chestnut Homes development to where they live, to be used as part of the announcement in the paper.