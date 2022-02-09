Edlington Snowdrop Festival. EMN-220202-094344001

After a pause of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, a popular floral village event is back this month.

The Snowdrop Festival at Edlington will be held at St Helen’s Church on Saturday, February 19.

After enjoying the carpet of snowdrops, visitors can step inside the church where there will be craft exhibitions, items for sale, a raffle and a tombola.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and light refreshments will also be served with donations welcome for church funds.