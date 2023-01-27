Snowdrop festival returns this month

​A traditional spring fundraiser for Edlington’s church is returning later this month.

Edlington's 2022 snowdrop festival.

Edlington St Helen’s Church committee are deep in preparation for this year’s ever-popular Snowdrop Festival, which this year will be the festival’s 14th year and will be held on Saturday, February 18.

After enjoying the traditional ‘carpet’ of snowdrops, visitors can step inside the church where there will be craft exhibitions, items for sale, a raffle and a well-stocked tombola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and light refreshments will also be served – as the event is the church’s biggest fundraiser and all monies go towards the upkeep of the church, sensible donations towards the refreshments would be welcomed.