Snowdrop festival to return next weekend
Edlington St Helen’s Church’s ever-popular Snowdrop Festival will be held on Saturday February 17.
After enjoying the traditional ‘carpet’ of snowdrops, visitors can enjoy refreshments, crafts exhibitors, a raffle and tombola stall in the church.
The event runs from 10am to 3.45pm, with a Service of Thanksgiving at 4pm at the end of the festival.
Refreshments free, however donations most welcome, as it is the church's biggest fund-raising event of the year.