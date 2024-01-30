Register
​Snowdrop festival to return next weekend

​​Edlington St Helen’s Church’s ever-popular Snowdrop Festival will be held on Saturday February 17.
Published 30th Jan 2024
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 13:35 GMT
Yvonne Clayton and Christine Cox of Horncastle at the 2023 Snowdrop Festival.
After enjoying the traditional ‘carpet’ of snowdrops, visitors can enjoy refreshments, crafts exhibitors, a raffle and tombola stall in the church.

The event runs from 10am to 3.45pm, with a Service of Thanksgiving at 4pm at the end of the festival.

Refreshments free, however donations most welcome, as it is the church's biggest fund-raising event of the year.