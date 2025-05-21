SO Festival brings seven days of fun to pavements, promenades and parks

An international arts festival along the Lincolnshire Coast has been extended to seven days to bring family entertainment to pavements, promenades and parks

The SO Festive will run from June 12 – 14,in Skegness and on June 15 in Mablethorpe. A Community Programme will run from June 9-15 and the SEAScape Conference takes place from June 11-13. This year’s festival has a programme that includes artists from seven countries who will be taking part in activities and workshops for the residents of East Lindsey. From the pavements, promenades and parks of Skegness and Mablethorpe, audiences will be taken on a journey of discovery through comedy, dance, puppetry, and acrobatics. Here’s a small sample from the programme: MDR – Death From Laughter: A bold, late-night comedy performance from Italy that’s as hilarious as it is haunting. League & Legend: A family-friendly, sports-themed acrobatic spectacle from Belgium. BOXED: A living sculpture, created by the participating audience, from Denmark. Roll Play: Blending hip hop and circus to create a dynamic, uplifting performance. Local Creativity: Showcasing the creativity of Lincolnshire-based artists, companies, and community groups. Workshops include: