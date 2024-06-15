Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What a difference a few hours make! Fears of thunder storms this weekend resulted in organisers of the SO Festival in Skegness moving the two-day event indoors.

Street artists were to perform in Tower Gardens and around town but yesterday (Friday) the auditorium at the Embassy Theatre was cleared of seating to create space for performers and the show still went on.

Lincolnshire World caught up with the artistic director, Jens Frimann Hansen, who explained: “What has happened is what can happen any time in the UK – the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The forecast was really bad and we thought the risk was too high that we would have to cancel everything.

The SO Festival is continuing indoors at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness due to weather concerns.

"People can still expect a lot of fun and I’d invite everyone to come along to the Embassy Theatre.”

In spite of the change of venue, the programme of performances will remain the same, with a new timetable.

Organisers say there is no need for visitors to book, it’s all free – they can just turn up and enjoy the performances.Benefits of moving indoors include seating in the upstairs Circle and seating and standing downstairs in the main auditorium.However, organisers are reassuring there will be the same great festival atmosphere

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World-class street artists will still be able to perform, comfortably and safely, organsers say.The new timetable for SO Festival in Skegness is available on the event website and also in the Foyer of The Embassy Theatre.