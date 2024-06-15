SO Festival continues indoors in Skegness due to weekend's storm fears
Street artists were to perform in Tower Gardens and around town but yesterday (Friday) the auditorium at the Embassy Theatre was cleared of seating to create space for performers and the show still went on.
Lincolnshire World caught up with the artistic director, Jens Frimann Hansen, who explained: “What has happened is what can happen any time in the UK – the weather.
"The forecast was really bad and we thought the risk was too high that we would have to cancel everything.
"People can still expect a lot of fun and I’d invite everyone to come along to the Embassy Theatre.”
In spite of the change of venue, the programme of performances will remain the same, with a new timetable.
Organisers say there is no need for visitors to book, it’s all free – they can just turn up and enjoy the performances.Benefits of moving indoors include seating in the upstairs Circle and seating and standing downstairs in the main auditorium.However, organisers are reassuring there will be the same great festival atmosphere
World-class street artists will still be able to perform, comfortably and safely, organsers say.The new timetable for SO Festival in Skegness is available on the event website and also in the Foyer of The Embassy Theatre.
Today’s (Saturday) events at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness start at 11.45am and continue to 8pm. Events for Mablethorpe tomorrow (Sunday) remain the same.
