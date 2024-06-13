Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fears the changeable weather could see thunder storms this weekend has resulted in organisers of the SO Festival in Skegness moving the two-day event indoors.

The arts festival will now launch tomorrow (Friday) in the Embassy Theatre.In spite of the change of venue, the programme of performances will remain the same, with a new timetable.

Organisers say there is no need for visitors to book, it’s all free – they can just turn up and enjoy the performances.Benefits of moving indoors include seating in the upstairs Circle and seating and standing downstairs in the main auditorium.However, organisers are reassuring there will be the same great festival atmosphere

