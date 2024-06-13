SO Festival moves indoors in Skegness due to weekend's storm fears

By Chrissie Redford
Published 13th Jun 2024, 13:54 BST
Fears the changeable weather could see thunder storms this weekend has resulted in organisers of the SO Festival in Skegness moving the two-day event indoors.

The arts festival will now launch tomorrow (Friday) in the Embassy Theatre.In spite of the change of venue, the programme of performances will remain the same, with a new timetable.

Organisers say there is no need for visitors to book, it’s all free – they can just turn up and enjoy the performances.Benefits of moving indoors include seating in the upstairs Circle and seating and standing downstairs in the main auditorium.However, organisers are reassuring there will be the same great festival atmosphere

World-class street artists will still be able to perform, comfortably and safely, organsers say.The new timetable for SO Festival on Friday and Saturday in Skegness is available on the event website and also in the Foyer of The Embassy Theatre.

