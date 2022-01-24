‘So proud of our efforts’ – Sleaford restaurant continues with its food bank support

Employee Ellen Watson pictured with donations.

Colleagues at McDonald’s, in Lincoln Road, recently donated food items to the New Life Community Larder, based at The New Life Church ... again.

This was the sixth donation made by the eatery to the cause since September 2020 and, with it taking place over the Christmas period, included some festive treats.

Employee Ellen Watson (pictured), who has worked at the restaurant as a shift runner manager for more than six years, organised the collections.

She said: “I want to give a huge thanks to everyone in my team who once again filled our crew room with generous donations. I was so proud of our efforts to come together and help families at such a special time of year.”