'So thankful' - Bench added to Boston's Central Park in memory of Lilia Valutyte as latest public tribute to her

The tribute was donated to Lilia’s family by The Darren Munnelly Memorial Fund.

The fund was set up to raise money for charities in memory of Darren Munnelly, a Lincoln man who was killed in 2021, aged 46.

In addition to the fundraising, the organisation offers memorial benches to families who have lost a loved one through homicide.

Nine-year-old Lilia was tragically killed by a single stab wound while playing with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, in 2022.

The fund approached the family in November about having a bench made in her memory.

The resulting tribute – hand-crafted by Magnus Furniture, of Miningsby – carries an inscription chosen by the family.

It includes the song lyric: ‘When she was just a girl, she expected the world, but it flew away from her reach…’ – taken from Paradise by Coldplay, and a message about the importance of making memories.

Lilia’s mum, and member of Boston Borough Council, Coun Lina Savicke described the tribute as ‘beautiful’.

“My husband and I are so thankful to the Munnelly family and the fund. It was a pleasure to work with Hilary (Duberley, fund co-ordinator) and to meet Darren’s mother, sister and his son. A lovely family. Just a pity under such sad circumstances.”

Sean Falkinder, Darren’s son said: “Lilia's untimely passing has left an indelible mark on us all and we wanted to provide a place for reflection, remembrance, and a reminder of the preciousness of life.

“We hope it serves as a sanctuary for those who wish to celebrate Lilia's memory and find solace in her enduring presence. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Lilia's family and loved ones and we are honoured we have been allowed to pay tribute in her memory.”

Hilary, in addition, hailed Lilia as a ‘very strong lady working so hard to keep her beautiful daughter's memory alive’.

The bench is merely the latest public tribute to Lilia in the town.

In Fountain Lane, Lina and her friends have planted shrubs, painted murals and created a mosaic to honour her memory.

A statue, made in the family’s home country of Lithuania, is also due to be placed there.

Later this year, Darren Munnelly would have turned 50. In tribute to his memory, the family has organised a 50th birthday ball to be held at The Engine Shed, Lincoln, on Saturday, September 7. For more information or to book tickets, click here.

1 . Lilia Valutyte memorial bench The presentation of the bench, with (from left): Sean Falkinder, Darren's son; Kathy Rushton and Heather Woodlock, friends of the Munnelly family; Karen Munnelly, Darren's mother; Cheryl Hollingsworth, Darren's sister; Lilia's stepdad Aurelijus Savickas; Lilia's mum Lina Savicke; Hilary Duberley, fund co-ordinator; Sarita Barton, of Boston Boston Council. Photo: Contributor

2 . Lilia Valutyte memorial bench Lilia Valutyte's stepdad Aurelijus Savickas and mum Lina Savickiene. Photo: Contributor

3 . Lilia Valutyte memorial bench The inscription on the back of the bench reads: 'Kindly donated by the Darren Munnelly Memorial Fund Lincoln'. Photo: David Seymour