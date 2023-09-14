Plans for a new solar farm with battery storage on the Nottinghamshire/Lincolnshire border are being proposed.

The solar farm would be located on land either side of the River Trent south of Dunham on Trent and Newton on Trent.

PS Renewables and Ørsted, two established developers of renewable energy projects behind the scheme, said One Earth Solar Farm would provide a clean source of locally produced energy that could power more than 200,000 homes annually.

Announcing a public consultation into the scheme, to allow those nearby to have early input into the proposal, the firms said the project is still in its infancy.

Plans have been unveiled for a solar farm either side of the River Trent. (Photo by: Pixabay)

Matt Hazell, co-owner of PS Renewables, said: “We are excited to be launching One Earth Solar Farm, which stands to make an important contribution to the national decarbonisation effort.

“While there remains a lot of design work and assessments to carry out, we believe this is an excellent site. Its location makes use of existing electricity infrastructure at the site of the former High Marnham Power Station.

“We encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to meet with us during the non-statutory consultation and share their views on our early proposals.”

Program manager Randall Linfoot, on behalf of Ørsted, said: “This project marks an exciting milestone for Ørsted as we bring our expertise in renewable energy projects to solar energy in the UK.

“In line with our other projects, we will work with the community to ensure local people benefit from hosting this project.”