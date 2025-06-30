Solar panels now installed at West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough

The installation of 545 solar panels on the roof of the West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough is complete.

The solar panels are estimated to cut around 42 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is the equivalent of planting 1,966 trees, and saving of 221 MWh of annual energy production, which is equivalent to the energy used by dozens of homes per year.

The upgrade will reduce energy bills and make running the swimming pool more financially sustainable, and utilising the roof space ensures leisure space is not impacted.

The installation was supported by an allocation of £401,500 from the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund. It supports the council’s commitment to make its activities net-zero carbon by 2050.

Mike Worsnop, Coun Lesley Rollings and Mike Smith

Deputy Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Lesley Rollings, said the solar panels will have a positive impact on the community.

She said: “The installation of solar panels at the leisure centre not only reaffirms the council’s commitment to sustainability, but future-proofs the leisure centre to ensure it remains a vibrant hub for leisure and recreation across our district.

“By reducing energy costs and lowering our carbon footprint, we’re creating a more resilient and environmentally responsible facility. As a much-loved gathering place, it plays a vital role in supporting residents’ well-being and offers accessible, inclusive spaces for sport, fitness and social interaction. This investment ensures it continues to thrive at the heart of local life, both environmentally and socially.”

Mike Worsnop, strategic director at Leisure Energy, the solar panel installers, said: “We are delighted to have assisted West Lindsey District Council with their net zero goals through the installation of the solar panels at the leisure facility.

“Looking ahead, this will help the centre to lower their utility bills whilst providing a sustainable building for future generations to use.”

The West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough is ran by Everyone Active and provides a range of facilities and classes for the community, including swimming, fitness, well-being, squash and GP exercise referrals.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, highlighted the importance of this facility for promoting health and well-being within the district.

He said: “The leisure centre plays a vital role in supporting the health and well-being of residents across West Lindsey. It provides accessible, inclusive spaces where people of all ages can stay active, connect with others and maintain strong physical and mental health.

“By installing solar panels, we’re not only strengthening the centre’s financial future and cutting carbon emissions but also ensuring that this community resource continues to thrive for years to come. This investment reflects our commitment to healthier people and a healthier district.”