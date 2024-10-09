Jointly funded by Lincolnshire County Council and by a grant from the Lincolnshire Wolds Grant Scheme, the panels are not visible from the front of the building.

Running costs at a community hall in Skendleby have been cut thanks to new roof-mounted solar panels.

The panels and a 10 kilowatt battery storage system have been installed at the village hall in Skendleby, near Spilsby, to generate electricity and reduce carbon emissions.

Jointly funded by Lincolnshire County Council and by a grant from the Lincolnshire Wolds Grant Scheme, the panels are not visible from the front of the building.

Scorer Hawkins Architect, who are based in Skendleby, obtained consent, managed the works and provided the match funding to support the village.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economic development, environment and planning at Lincolnshire County Council and division member for the area, said: “The new solar panels will help sustain the use of Skendleby Village Hall and support the community groups that use the venue.

"Localised solar projects like this allow the energy to be generated exactly where it is needed, and without impacting on the surrounding area.

“This is part of our Zero Carbon Parishes project, which aims to support parish councils to reduce their carbon footprint, in turn supporting Lincolnshire’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon by 2050.”

Other businesses, community and voluntary groups and public sector organisations within the Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape can apply for grants to cover up to 80% of projects that enhance the landscape, improve access, provide information, or support local business.

Those looking to apply to the scheme can email [email protected] for advice before applying.

The fund is managed by the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, a partnership between Lincolnshire County Council, East and West Lindsey district councils, North East Lincolnshire Council, and DEFRA.

Applications for grant funding need to be completed by February 2025.

Find out more or plan your visit to the Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape at www.lincswolds.org.uk.