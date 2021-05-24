Something for everyone this half term

People enjoying skydiving at Skydive Hibaldstow, blacksmithing at Cameron Huggins Blacksmith and archery at Elsham Activity Centre.

As restrictions eased further, many local tourist attractions have been able to re-open their doors and welcome back customers, with safety measures in place.

The call to support local businesses comes as VisitEngland launch the annual English Tourism Week, taking place from May 22 to 31 .

North Lincolnshire Council is backing the campaign, which this year celebrates the vital contribution tourism makes to the UK economy, with more than £195 million generated for the area’s economy in 2019 and providing thousands of jobs.

Throughout the week, Visit North Lincolnshire will showcase some of the fantastic experiences and lesser-known gems that can be enjoyed across the area on their Facebook page.

Why not tick an experience off your bucket list? See the beautiful countryside from 15,000 feet in the air and take a plunge by booking a tandem skydive at Skydive Hibaldstow.

Alternatively, take in the views while soaring through the skies and book a gliding experience flight at Trent Valley Gliding Club.

Back on land, fuel your child’s imagination with a visit to Messingham-based Play Avenue. Little ones can experience 15 immersive role-playing areas, treading the boards as an actor, treating animals as a vet, battling imaginary blazes as a firefighter and much more.

Amanda Carpenter, owner of Play Avenue, said: “It has been a long wait but we have had the most fantastic, heart-warming welcome back from our customers. The reaction has been incredible.

“Everyone has been so supporting of the changes we have introduced to keep people safe, which have included wearing a mask, sanitising hands and maintaining a social distance.

“We are especially grateful to the proactive support of North Lincolnshire Council. Their environmental health team visited us to check on our preparations and ask if we needed any help.

“We are optimistic that this is the road to a brighter, normal and covid safe future for our children and families and would like to wish the best of luck to all those in the tourism, attraction and play industry.”

Those looking for a more relaxing experience can discover the traditional art of blacksmithing with Cameron Huggins Blacksmith. Guests will spend the day learning how to make anything from a toasting fork to a letter holder.