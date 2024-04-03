Something splendid this way comes to Sutton on Sea

Shirley and John Nicholson, founders of the Sutton on Sea Steampunk Group.

​Following the launch of successful launch of Steampunk groups in towns across the district in recent years, including Horncastle and Skegness, a new group for like-minded people has been launched in Sutton on Sea.

The group was founded by Shirley Nicolson after the hugely-successful Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe carnival last year, which was Steampunk themed, and Shirley said there was so much interest that it was decided to launch a Steampunk group here in Sutton.

Shirley – who also goes by the Steampunk name of Araminta Springville – said that it was this very carnival that first piqued her interest in the Steampunk genre.

"It’s so family orientated and cause no harm to anybody, and it’s all so fabulous – plus who doesn’t love to get all dressed up?” she said.

"Because of all the interest after the carnival, we decided to set up a group here and we met with Captain Nathaniel Skirmish of the FLOSS [Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks] group in Horncastle,” Araminta said.

The group held their first meeting on Wednesday (April 3) at the Bacchus Hotel at 7.30pm, and all are welcome to attend their monthly meetings which will take place on the first Wednesday of the month at the Bacchus.

The group are looking for further members to join their ranks, who can also have some imput into the group’s new name and logo.

To find out more about the Sutton on Sea Steampunk Group, you can contact Araminta on 07812 094215 or find the group on Facebook.

- A brand new Steampunk shop is set to open later this month in Lincoln, by Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks member Dave Brownlow.