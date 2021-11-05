South Kesteven lottery scheme helps Sleaford area equine therapy scheme

Tracey Wilson, founder of Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning, (left) with volunteer Carolyn Ashwin. EMN-210511-163417001

Ticket-buying supporters of Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning (FEAL) at Oasby have enabled it to finally re-open and allow people to re-connect with the horses who deliver such special therapy.

They are among the 114 charities, good causes and community organisations benefitting from income exceeding £203,000 since LotterySK launched in late 2018.

In the last three years ticket holders have won a total of £107,250, including two lucky ticket holders scooping the top weekly prize of £25,000.

Coun Annie Mason, SKDC’s Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities, said: “To look back and see how our community lottery has helped so many people since its launch is really humbling.

“For so many good causes it’s been the funding lifeline that has kept them going during lockdown in the absence of traditional fundraising opportunities. I would really encourage other good causes to sign up. It’s a brilliant way to boost income.”

Foxdale founder Tracy Wilson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome people here again, helped by LotterySK income. Nothing beats the direct contact with horses that makes what we do so special.

“We have ambitions to develop our services and we would love to hear from anyone who can bring us the skills to help make that happen.”

Foxdale achieves outstanding results with people and carers of all ages living with mental ill-health, additional needs, physical disability, dementia, complex health needs. The charity, now working with a clinical psychologist, also provides bereavement support.

Nominated good causes receive 50p for every £1 ticket sold – more than twice the amount raised by the National Lottery – with the chance of a £25,000 top prize in the weekly draw.

Another 10p from each ticket sale goes to the SK Community Fund, meaning that 60% of each £1 ticket goes to support good causes in South Kesteven and every ticket has a one in 50 chance of winning.