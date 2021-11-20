SOvember brings premiere of 'The Third Reich' to Skegness theatre

SOvember Weekender 2021, is offering audiences a rare opportunity to attend the hotly anticipated, UK premier of ‘The Third Reich - the latest, artistic piece from revered, Italian theatre director, Romeo Castellucci.

Throughout his illustrious career, Castellucci has produced numerous plays as an author, director and designer; presented his works on the world’s most prestigious stages; won numerous awards and cemented his position as one of the most celebrated artists on the European theatre circuit over the last 30 years.

Inspired by Victor Klemperer’s book of the same title - in which Klemperer examined how the Nazis systematically worked the language of fascism into everyday German language - this sensory experience centres around a video installation, during which all the nouns found in the dictionary are projected, in a sequence, one by one, onto a giant screen.

In order to represent large-scale, controlled communication, the projections appear so fast that it is virtually impossible for audiences to focus on the individual words and language dissolves into white noise and chaos.

This immersive installation will be topping the bill for SOvember Weekender: a weekend of digital arts encounters, experiences and exploration for all!

Organised by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, supported by Arts Council England and East Lindsey District Council, this free event will take place in Skegness on 27-28 November, promising to “challenge audiences’ perceptions of what art really can be and what really can be art.”

Featuring immersive installations, prancing pixels and roaming robotics, the weekend’s carefully curated programme of high-quality arts and culture will take audiences on a journey of digital discovery, inviting locals and visitors to step out of their cultural comfort zone, engage with innovative art forms and experience daring, digital art from the international circuit.

Further details about this event’s eclectic programme, and the talented artists who will be performing throughout the weekend, are set to be announced across the coming weeks.

Magna Vitae’s Executive Director, James Brindle explained “Whilst the past year has proved challenging, it has also provided us with an invaluable opportunity to think outside the box, revisit our definition of ‘art’ and devise ambitious, new cultural offerings, aimed at bringing contemporary artforms to the doorsteps of our diverse communities.

"SOvember Weekender 2021 will offer audiences a unique opportunity to engage with high quality, cutting edge and, at times, challenging, digital performances from across the continent.

"As well as entertaining and inspiring local residents, we hope that hosting such an innovative event and an exclusive UK premier in Skegness will also encourage audience’s from across the country to visit Lincolnshire, support local businesses during a traditionally quieter season and experience all that our wonderful coastal towns have to offer.”

‘The Third Reich’ by Societas Romeo Castellucci will be performed at The Embassy Theatre, Skegness on Saturday, November 27, 3pm and 7pm and Sunday, November 28, 1pm and 3pm.

Whilst all performances are free, they will have a limited capacity and tickets must be booked in advance.

*Please note ‘The Third Reich’ installation is for audiences aged 13+ and features high volume audio, vibrations and flashing images with a strobe effect, making it possibly unsuitable for photosensitive audiences, or people with epilepsy.

