Sparkling annual Spilsby Light Night brings magic to dark day of winter

By Chrissie Redford
Published 10th Feb 2025, 17:57 BST
A spectacular lantern procession led by a ‘Pegasus’ horse was the highlight of Spilsby Light Night.

The annual event held to brighten the dark months of winter took place on Saturday evening.

Once again it was produced by SessionsArts and featured stunning displays illuminating iconic buildings across the town.

As well as the displays that were enjoyed by all the family, there were food vendors and cafes opened late.

Bruce Knight, SessionsArts Director, said he was delighted with the event and the attendance.

He commented: “This was our 5th Spilsby Light Night and it was really well attended.

"Having this event in these dark winter months after Christmas really seems to lift peoples spirits and brings some sparkle and magic to Spilsby when it’s really needed.

"We’ve held workshops in schools and community groups in the run up to the event and more than 30 artists have been involved in delivering the event, alongside technical and production teams.

"It’s a huge but very worthwhile team effort, which this year has been made possible with funding from Central Government (UKSPF) and from an Arts Council England, National Lottery Project Grant.

"We aim to keep the event going in the future.”

Spilsby Light Night 2025 was the fifth annual event held by the Sessions House.

There were displays and activities for all the family across town.

There was something for all the family at Spilsby Light Night.

The Sessions House held workshops in schools and community groups in the run up to the event.

