Skegness Christmas Market has a new location this year in Tower Gardens.

Organisers of Skegness Christmas Market are keeping a close watch on the weather ahead of unveiling their new location.

After months of planning it is feared it will be too windy for the 50 stalls and 10 gazebos to set up in Tower Gardens – but it is hoped there is still time for the forecast to change.

The Christmas Market is due to open on Saturday, November 23, from 11am to 4pm – and the location will be a first for the popular annual festive event.

Last year, the event was held in Lumley Avenue, having previous been in Lumley Road – but both have come at great expense to the volunteers who run it.

"We are so excited about the new location,” said Caroline O’Neill, one of the organisers from Skegness Carnival Committee.

"We are just worried about the weather but at the moment the forecast is for winds gusting up to 43mph and that is too much for the stalls.

"Hopefully, the forecast will change though and we will make a final decision around Thursday or look to rearrange it for the next Saturday.

"Currently we are frantically ringing around the stallholders – some of whom are travelling from as far as Nottingham.”

Stalls will include handmade crafts and gifts and the event will also include food and entertainment.

"We’ve bought garlands and Christmas lights for the stalls so it all looks really festive and will be selling non-alcoholic mulled wine.

"We really want it go ahead – and Tower Gardens is the perfect place for it.”

In true the show will go on spirit, Christmas lights will be switched on at the bandstand and the Tower Gardens Christmas tree this week. Steve Larner, clerk to Skegness Town Council, said they had been working closely with Skegness Carnival Committee to help make it happen.

East Lindsey District Council have also supported it with a dispensation to the covenant associated with Tower Gardens that now allows trade stands on the public amenity for six events a year.

"It is really exciting to see what the public response to the new location for the Christmas Market will be,” he said.

On the same day, Santa and his sleigh will beat the Hildreds ahead of the switch-on on the Skegness Town Council tree outside the centre.

Shoppers will see Geppetto’s toy workshop, which is the centre’s first festive display and promotes this year’s Neverland Theatre’s panto, Pinoccio. Children can meet Santa on December 7 and 21 for free between 11am and 3pm.