Gainsborough’s special light-themed event is set to return

On Saturday, March 9, Gainsborough’s special light-themed event returns to the historic heart of the town, including the return of the community lantern parade, a fire garden in the grounds of All Saints’ Parish Church, lanterns on display in the grounds of Gainsborough Old Hall, street performers and samba music.

This year’s event theme is ‘Love, Gainsborough’, featuring willow lanterns made by local school children and artists.

There will be daytime activities at Parish Church and in the Market Place where you can make your own lantern from 10.30am to 2.30pm and evening activities around the Old Hall and All Saints’ Parish Church.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The return of the community lantern parade for this year’s Illuminate will be a fantastic sight in the town.

“As chairman of the council, I am delighted to invite residents and visitors to West Lindsey to attend this spectacular event.”

Dr Anna Scott, West Lindsey District Council’s event lead, said: “This year’s event is about Gainsborough as a community – bringing people back together for a town centre parade that they have helped to create.

“Illuminate has been made possible thanks to our partnership with All Saints’ Parish Church and Gainsborough Old Hall, and we’re grateful for their support to make the event possible.”

English Heritage, who manage Gainsborough Old Hall, are delighted to be involved with the event once again.

Louise Fountain, area manager, said: “It is fantastic that Gainsborough Old Hall and English Heritage are once again able to work with West Lindsey District Council on such a wonderful event.

“I am delighted to be able to open the grounds up for the Illuminate event and to use the Old Hall as a stunning backdrop for the performers and lanterns we expect to see on the night.”