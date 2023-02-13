A newly fitted out, larger Specsavers store has now opened at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

A tenant since the centre opened in 2007, Specsavers have grown in popularity over the years adding to their optical care services with ear care and other triage services assisting the NHS as well as helping to bring accessible health care to the local community.

The larger shop, formerly occupied by Seasalt, can now accommodate additional treatment rooms, equipment and more healthcare professionals to care for its growing list of patients.

Jacqui Nicol, director for Specsavers, said: “We’ve always loved our base here at Marshall’s Yard and the wonderful patients we care for here.

The Specsavers team at the new Gainsborough store

“The cheap and accessible parking here ensures we have the ideal location for our base and the larger space means we can expand our services, cope with growing demand and assist our great NHS relieving some of the burden on them for eye and ear care.”

The move has created an additional seven jobs and Specsavers now offer ear care services five days a week as well as seven day a week optical health care.

