Spectacular Christmas Lights Festival returns to Gainsborough

Gainsborough’s popular Christmas Lights show will be returning on Friday, November 14, to mark the start of the festive season.

After an incredible event last year which attracted thousands of visitors, Gainsborough will once again be the location of eye-catching light displays, street theatre, local artists, festive crafts and a special grand finale.

The event, organised by West Lindsey District Council and supported by Gainsborough Town Council, will also feature a stage in the Market Place to provide festival magic late into the night with live music, a DJ and performances from the cast of this year’s Cinderella pantomime at Trinity Arts Centre.

Cara Markham, Commercial, Cultural and Leisure Development manager at West Lindsey District Council, said: “I’m really excited that the Christmas Lights Festival in returning once again.

“Being in November, it’s the perfect start to the festive period for families and people of all ages.

“With a full line-up of entertainment on the stage in the Market Place, along with our amazing traders, lots of festive fun and of course the astonishing light displays, every corner of the town will be brimming with festive cheer.”

Also on the night, there will be the annual Christmas event at Marshall’s Yard, giving visitors the opportunity to see the Christmas light switch on and absorbing all the entertainment on offer across the town.

Coun Matt Boles, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The Christmas Lights Festival is an annual Christmas tradition for me and my family, and seeing the town come together at the festival is a truly special feeling.

“We’ve been working hard to make this event is another spectacular success, and it certainly is a special day for anyone of any age to enjoy.”

A full programme with timings will be released soon, so keep on eye out for the latest information.

Traders who wish to express their interest in trading, can do so by emailing [email protected].