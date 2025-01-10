Spectacular Illuminate event to light up Gainsborough in February

​Gainsborough’s Illuminate event is returning in February

Gainsborough’s special free event is returning to the historic heart of the town on Friday, February 21, including the return of the community lantern parade, a fire garden in the grounds of All Saints’ Parish Church, a new film projection inside Gainsborough Old Hall, street performers and samba music.

This year’s event theme is ‘Postcards from Gainsborough’, where postcards that have been produced by local school children will be projected inside the Old Hall for all to enjoy.

There will also be workshops for you to come and make your own lanterns in the weeks prior to the event, with further information surrounding these workshops being circulated on our channels in the coming weeks.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “February will see the return of our wonderful Illuminate event which brings the community together for an enjoyable event in the town.

“I am delighted to once again welcome residents and visitors to West Lindsey to attend this spectacular event in Gainsborough.”

West Lindsey District Council’s event lead, Dr Anna Scott, added: “This year’s event is about Gainsborough as a community – bringing people back together for a town centre parade that they have helped to create.

“Illuminate has been made possible thanks to our partnership with All Saints’ Parish Church and Gainsborough Old Hall, and we’re grateful for their support to make the event possible.

“We’re also pleased to be working with Lincolnshire County Council this year too, extending the number of workshops we’ve been able to offer.”

English Heritage, who manage Gainsborough Old Hall, are delighted to be involved with the event once again.

Site Manager Joley Baker said: “We’re so pleased to be taking part in Gainsborough’s Illuminate event once again this year.

“It was one of our busiest days in 2024 and we loved seeing everyone enjoying the Hall, especially locals who hadn’t visited since they were children, so we hope to see just as many faces this time around for what I’m sure will be another fantastic evening.”

The shop and café within Gainsborough Old Hall will also be open.