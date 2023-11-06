Spectacular line up of festive activities and live entertainment at Gainsborough's Christmas Lights Festival

To help you get ready for the festive season the Christmas Lights Festival is returning to Gainsborough.

The official opening of last year's Christmas Lights Festival in Gainsborough

The two-day Christmas spectacle includes a laser light show and a wide range of free activities for all the family to enjoy.

This includes nostalgic vintage fairground rides and amazing performances from the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk, which will take place at the Trinity Arts Centre.

The festival will take place in Gainsborough Town Centre on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18. There will also be a Food, Drink and Gift Market across Market Street and Market Place on both days. Plus a Coconut Shy for families to have a go at winning some small prizes for just £1 per go!

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of the council and chairman of Prosperous Communities at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are incredibly excited to be holding such a fantastic event within our district yet again, celebrating the festive season whilst also showcasing the talents of some of our local artists. This certainly is a day for anyone of any age to enjoy”.

The fun-packed weekend starts from 4pm to 8pm on Friday and 10am to 7pm on Saturday.

Several businesses in Gainsborough have shown their support for this event

Stallard Kane operations director, Carl Currie, said: “Being part of the Christmas Lights Festival as a sponsor is a true privilege for Stallard Kane.

“Gainsborough is our home, and supporting local events like this allows us to give back to the community that has been an integral part of our success.”

David Horsley, director of Horsleys of Gainsborough, said: “We are pleased to support the town, giving something back after been trading in the town for over 120 years.”

And SIS Glazing and Projects director, Karl Slack, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the light switch on, having grown up in Gainsborough and being able to enjoy this event as a child, it is fantastic to be able to carry on the tradition with the children and families of Gainsborough today.”