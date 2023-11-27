Spectacular switch-on of 40,000 lights at house in Skegness in aid of RNLI
The Dawes have been lighting up their home in Alma Avenue since 2006 and now the event is becoming just as popular as the one in the town centre,
For the last seven years. they have also been using the display to raise money for charity. Adrian Dawes said he was delighted with the turnout: He said: “I love Christmas and supporting local charities.
"This year we are supporting the RNLI.”
Adrian said bringing joy to the community and supporting charities was worth every penny of the electricity bill, which isn’t as expensive as you might think.
“The electric is 87p a night so about £28 for the duration of the month of the lights,” said Adrian.
The RNLI has thanked Adrain for his support, which is being included in the charity’s Christmas fundraising drive,
A Santa Fun Run on Sunday is being run by Skegness Rotary Club and starts at the Lifeboat Station at 10am.
This 5k run or walk aims to raise money for Skegness Rotary-supported charities and the RNLI. Participants and spectators are invited to join the annual Mulled Wine and Carol Concert at the Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station after the event.
Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children under 12.
Another new event for 2023 is Santa and Stormy's Jolly Christmas Character Breakfast and Pizza Parties at the Hideout Café and Bar on the December 2 and 9.