Spectacular switch-on of 40,000 lights at house in Skegness in aid of RNLI

Crowds of people turned out to see the spectacular switch-on of 40,000 lights – at a house in Skegness.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dawes have been lighting up their home in Alma Avenue since 2006 and now the event is becoming just as popular as the one in the town centre,

For the last seven years. they have also been using the display to raise money for charity. Adrian Dawes said he was delighted with the turnout: He said: “I love Christmas and supporting local charities.

"This year we are supporting the RNLI.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

40,000 lights have been switched on for Christmas at 16 Alma Avenue in Skegness to raise funds for charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adrian said bringing joy to the community and supporting charities was worth every penny of the electricity bill, which isn’t as expensive as you might think.

“The electric is 87p a night so about £28 for the duration of the month of the lights,” said Adrian.

The RNLI has thanked Adrain for his support, which is being included in the charity’s Christmas fundraising drive,

A Santa Fun Run on Sunday is being run by Skegness Rotary Club and starts at the Lifeboat Station at 10am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This 5k run or walk aims to raise money for Skegness Rotary-supported charities and the RNLI. Participants and spectators are invited to join the annual Mulled Wine and Carol Concert at the Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station after the event.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children under 12.