Councillors have approved calls to reduce the speed limit along a narrow rural road near Coningsby from 50mph to 40mph, despite there being no recorded accidents on the road for five years.

The road between Coningsby and Dogdyke. Photo: Google Maps

The stretch of road between Coningsby and Dogdyke, as well as eastwards to New York, currently stands in a 50mph speed limit zone, but plans for a 10mph reduction in the area were brought to Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday (January 8).

The reduction was proposed by Councillor Tom Ashton, Lincolnshire County Councillor of Tattershall Castle division in the East Lindsey district, and Wildmore with Haven Bank and Scrub Hill Parish Council.

It was then seconded by Coun Ian Fleetwood, the chair of the Planning and Regulation Committee at the county council.

At the planning meeting on Monday, Coun Tom Ashton shared how “incredibly grateful” he was for the work done to investigate this “very busy route” which has been identified as a ‘borderline case’ after investigations found the average speed on the road to be 46mph.

This was within 3mph of a 10 percent threshold that would make it eligible for a 40mph limit recommendation.

“By its very nature, it’s quite a straight road going through hamlets,” Coun Ashton said, “This leads to the feeling of a rat run and is of genuine concern to the community.

“This is a measure that residents wholeheartedly welcome, and we have the evidence to show that the mean speed is at 46mph at the moment, which is comfortably below the speed limit.”

Coun Paula Ashleigh-Morris, Conservative councillor for the Boston West division, asked if there was “actually any evidence in the way of accident results” to show that a speed limit reduction would be “necessary.”

It was revealed that there have been no recorded road traffic accidents on that stretch of road for the past five years, and that bringing the speed limit down to 40mph makes the parish eligible for community speed watch options.

Conservative Councillor for North Wolds in West Lindsey, Coun Thomas Smith, argued that bringing the speed limit down “doesn’t really do much” without proper enforcement, whether it be speed cameras or a police presence to catch people going over the limit.

Coun Ashton responded to concerns over a lack of enforcement: “The road safety partnership camera vans are in operation at locations along the B1192 and I’m sure they would welcome the opportunity to visit Scrub Hill, should the opportunity arise in the future.”

However, Coun Paul Skinner of Boston Coastal division supported Coun Ashton’s proposal, saying: “It is one of my regular cycling routes and I think it will make a difference to this area.”

Committee chair Coun Fleetwood stated it was “important” that the road has been “assessed according to policy”, and stressed the importance of regular and proper enforcement in the area, otherwise “people will not abide by the speed limit.”

He did, however, say that passing a speed limit reduction “gives police the option” to patrol the area for any speeding infringements in the future.

Councillors voted ten in favour and one against the speed limit reduction, allowing it to be passed and ensuring that Scrub Hill will soon be a 40mph road.

Speaking after the outcome, Coun Ashton said he was “delighted” to see the committee support his and the local community’s efforts at Scrub Hill.

“It will make a real difference to people living there, making this ‘rat run’ road safer.