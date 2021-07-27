Speed trial organisers ready, steady to go

Following its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vintage Speed Trials will be taking place once again at Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday August 28, and promises to be a "celebration of pre-war motorsport”.

Throughout the day, from 10am to 4pm, more than 100 pre-war cars and bikes take turns to run down the half-mile track three times.

With classic entrants including Bugattis, MGs, ERA, Maserati and a number of Edwardian cars, visitors can enjoy getting close to the vehicles and talking to the owners in the paddock as well as enjoying the thrills of watching the track runs.

Keep an eye out for this baby Bugatti, seen being driven here by organiser Mel Hart on VE Day.

Adding to the charm this year will be displays and parades from an eclectic mix of motorised cycle karts.

Visitors and participants are encouraged to get into the spirit of the occasion by wearing period dress from the 1930s and 40s, and a variety of food and drink stalls available throughout the event will add to the gala atmosphere.

Organiser Mel said: "We're very excited to welcome our exhibitors and visitors to Grimsthorpe next month.

"Tickets are selling well but there's still plenty of availability, and we've been working hard to ensure to day runs smoothly and is Covid safe."