Spilsby and District Royal British Legion 100th anniversary musical extravaganza

Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion. is celebrating its centenary with a musical extavaganza.

The branch will be celebrating this milestone along with the Royal British Legion itself.

Formed on October 8, 1921, the branch is amongst the longest serving in the country, supporting service people and their families.

The musical extravaganza is taking place at the Franklin Hall in Spilsby on the evening of Saturday, October 9.

It features the Alford Silver Band, the Creaking Bones Ukelele band and the Spilsby U3A Singing for Fun choir.

Everyone is welcome to attend and tickets are just £6 each.

They are on sale at All Wrapped Up on Church Street and the Greenhouse on the High Street in Spilsby. It may be necessary to limit the number of tickets available and so it is advisable to buy early to ensure your place.