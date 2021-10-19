Spilsby flower club holds first meeting since Covid-19

Jenni Kirkby(left) and Kirsty Meek with 'oriental'.

Members came together at the end of last month for the event, held at the new venue of the Methodist Church Meeting Point, in Market Street, Spilsby.

In addition to being well-attended by club members, the event attracted strong support from Skegness Flower Club, organisers reported.

The demonstration was given by Jenni Kirkby and trainee Kirsty Meek and titled It Takes Two.

It featured eight arrangements in all.

Pictured is ‘oriental’, which featured: rosemary, fatsia, dried palm leaves cut into the shape of fans, with runner beans and Chinese lanterns hanging down the vase, stalks of flowers placed to stick out for width, green chrysanthemums, a sunflower and a ginger flower.

The club meets at 7pm on the last Tuesday of the month.

The next meeting – October 26 – will feature a demonstration titled I Can See A Rainbow. This a change to what was previously advertised.