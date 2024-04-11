Spilsby's Boston Road footpath is to get £200k makeover

Works will see Boston Road’s footpath resurfaced with more durable and better quality materials and two new crossing points installed.Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways said: “I’m very pleased that we’re able to get the footpath on Boston Road resurfaced.“The £200,000 improvements will see new crossing points along the path and we will be able to lay a much more durable and better quality pavement too.“It’s a big project that will be a big benefit for the area and its residents for many years to come.”

Location of the works is between Church Street and Barley Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is due to start on Monday, April 29, with a scheduled end date of Monday,June 10, subject to weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place to allow the flow of traffic to be maintained and ensure the safety of pedestrians and the work crew.

Karen Cassar added: ”With works on this scale, some disruption will be inevitable but we’re doing all we can to keep this to an absolute minimum.

“That being said, I’d like to thank anyone effected by the works in advance for their patience and advise those travelling in and around the area to leave some extra time for your journeys while we carry out these improvements.”