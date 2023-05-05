If you will be eating too much coronation quiche and cake during this weekend’s celebration, Spilsby may have the answer on how to walk off a few calories.

Children of all ages in the town have been busy painting rocks to celebrate the historic occasion and hiding them in the area.

The activity took off during the Covid-19 pandemic and families went out hunting for them and posting pictures on the Spilsby Rocks Facebook page.

Jeannette Kemp explained: “Spilsby Rocks was started in summer 2018 after finding rocks all over the country on our travels but didn’t really take off until Covid hit.

"It was a very welcome focus for a lot of families and made our daily exercise a lot more fun.

“We have a lovely group who all actively get involved old and young.”

Coronation rocks have been hidden around Spilsby and Hundleby.

In the past they have included Easter, Christmas and Halloween designs. Artists write ‘#spilsbysrocks’ or ‘spilsbyrocks’ and ‘find us on Facebook’ on the bottom of the rocks and then hide them.

When found, the finder can either keep or hide the rock for someone else to find, and post to the Facebook page.

"We have had people contact us from all over the UK as the rocks have made their way around,” said Jeannette. “Hopefully one day we will get an international find.”

"It's just a simple way to engage the community and spread some cheer.”