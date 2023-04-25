Spilsby Royal British needs you- as campaign to boost membership is launched

Members s’mashed it when they gathered for a St George’s Day dinner and to raise awareness of the Spilsby and District branch of the Royal British Legion.

Members of the Spilsby branch of the Royal British Legion enjoying a St George's Day sausage and mash dinner.

Forty-five people enjoyed sausages and mash followed by entertainment – and now they are hoping more members will join them for future events to ensure the branch continues.

The dinner was held at the Spilsby Masons Lodge and members were entertained afterwards by the Creaking Bones Ukulele Group who played some old favourite music, rendered in their own inimitable style.

Denis Chandler, membership secretary, said: “One of the purposes of the evening was to raise awareness of the declining active membership of the Branch.

"It was part of a recruitment drive to try to ensure that the Branch is able to continue to support the people of Spilsby and the surrounding villages for the foreseeable future.

”We provide financial, social and emotional care and support to all members of the British Armed Forces - past and present and their families.

“Anyone interested doesn’t have to have had links with the armed forces like when the RBL started. Everyone is welcome to join.”

In 2021, the Spilsby and district Royal British Legion branch celebrated its 100th anniversary. Representatives from Spilsby also carried the standard at the county's 100th anniversary celebrations at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln.

The branch held its first meeting on April 10, 1919, organised by Mr J M Moreton of the local printing firm W K Moreton and Sons.

By August 1919, the club became known as the Spilsby Ex-servicemen’s Club and was open every evening from 7.30pm until 10pm in the Drill Hall (now the Franklin Hall).

It only adopted its modern name when the British Legion was formed in 1921. The club became affiliated to it on October 8 of that year.

Spilsby & District Branch meets every third Wednesday in the month at 7.30pm at the The Red Lion in Spilsby.

Legion membership is £18 per year. Details of how to join can be found on the Legion's website britishlegion.org.uk or phone free on 0800 307 777.

Alternatively contact Branch Chairman, Denis Chandler, on [email protected] or telephone 07873 360258.