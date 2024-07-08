Spilsby Show returns on Sunday, July 14.

Spilsby Show returns this weekend promising an action packed family fun day including a 10k road race.

The popular annual Lincolnshire country show bounced back last year with a programme of new attractions.

Organisers of Spilsby Show had been disappointed the previous year when they were forced to canceldue to the impact of the pandemic.

But they promised the event which attracts people from all over the county would be back.

Spilsby Show is held in order to raise vital funds for local charities and other worthwhile organisations.

Records show that the event began in 1880. In its heyday it was a two-day event, but from 1994 that reduced to one day.

However, since moving to its current venue at Recreation Ground in July 2002, it has regained its popularity.

This year’s show opens on Sunday, July 14, at 10am. Among the attractions are a Vander Wheel, children’s entertainment, dog show, heavy horses and sheep, trade stands and vintage vehicles and tractors.

A Sunset Festival with entertainment is also taking place on Spilsby Recreation Ground on Friday, July 12, from 6pm to 11pm.