A popular annual Lincolnshire country show is bouncing back with a programme of new attractions.

Spilsby show is back.

Organisers of Spilsby Show were disappointed when they were forced to cancel last year’s event due to the impact of the pandemic.

But they promised the event which attracts people from all over the county would be back – and we can reveal the date is Sunday, July 9.

Spilsby Show is held in order to raise vital funds for local charities and other worthwhile organisations.

Records show that the event began in 1880. In its heyday it was a two-day event, but from 1994 that reduced to one day.

However, since moving to its current venue at Recreation Ground in July 2002, it has regained its popularity.

This year’s show opens at 10am. Among the attractions are a craft marquee, farmers’ market, heavy horse show, ,mobile climbing wall, model marquee, Savage Skills Cycle Display Team, trade stands and vintage vehicles.

For details, visit spilsbyshow.co.uk