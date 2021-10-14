Spilsby woman tackles new heights after breakup and raises £2K for charity

On top of the world - Sian Lovatt has completed the Three Peaks Challenge.

Sian Lovatt completed the challenge in memory of her much missed grandma, taking on the dizzy heights of Ben Nevis (1,344m), Scafell Pike (978m) and Snowdon (1,085m) - all within 24 hours.

After training with her 18-month old Cockapoo Huckleberry Finn, she raised more than £2,000 for Nottinghamshire Hospice to say thank you for her grandma’s care.

Sian said. “Nottinghamshire Hospice became a lifeline for my grandma. They provided care which allowed her to have her final wish of staying at home in those last few months – and avoid being admitted to a care home or hospital.

Sian (left) completed the challenge in memory of her much-loved grandma.

“They became our saviours, ensuring my bed-ridden Mamma could still live with dignity, go to the toilet safely, be given medication as and when required and have her lunch made for her.

“More importantly they provided her with friendship. They gave her someone to talk to, someone to smile with and someone to ensure she didn’t spend her days alone. She called them her angels.”

Sian took up walking when her dog came into her life, and after separating from her partner some months later she and Huckleberry took their walking to new heights as they tackled Mam Tor then Snowdon.

“My ex-partner told me I’d never do something like this, so it was a euphoric feeling when I’d done it. I felt on cloud nine," she said.

Sian training with her 18-month old Cockapoo, Huckleberry Finn.

“It used to be a running joke that I’d drive up the road so it didn’t mean walking! I’ve now found a passion for exploring new places with Huckleberry. Together we set our eyes (and paws) on new challenges. It’s amazing how therapeutic walking can be, and how beautiful the UK is to explore on foot.”

Sian said doing the challenge in memory of her grandma kept her going when the going got tough. At one point on the route Sian cried with the sheer emotion plus the mental and physical effort of taking on such a gruelling endurance challenge, but she kept going, the thought of her Grandma motivating her through the tough moments.

“This challenge pushed me physically and mentally," she said. "The first mountain, Ben Nevis, was fine but by the time we got to Scafell Pike and were setting off in darkness and I felt drained. When I got to the bottom I thought can I really do this? It was only the thought of doing it for my grandma that kept me going.”

Her grandma, who had COPD, became will with pneumonia in 2016 when Nottinghamshire Hospice stepped in. The hospice care enabled her to be in her Ruddington home with family around her at the end of her life. The hospice teams cared for her over the Christmas period and she passed away just after new year in 2017.

Sian said: “She was adamant she didn’t want anyone coming in, but once the hospice nurses started coming she adored them all and looked forward to them coming. They took the time to get to know her. She loved crab sandwiches and they’d often fetch her one on their way.

“Having them there really supported us as a family. It meant we could continue to go to work, go shopping and get a break.

“In the week she was dying the hospice team were the only people who were honest with me. They told me she was near the end which I appreciated because you need to prepare yourself.”

Now Sian plans to take on other challenges for the hospice.

Rebecca Taylor, Community Fundraiser at Nottinghamshire Hospice said: “Taking on a challenge is a meaningful and powerful way to celebrate the life of someone you love.