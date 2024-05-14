Spin action for Mind
As part of Mental Health Awareness week, Market Rasen Leisure Centre staff will be getting in a spin tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15).
Go along and support the staff as they spin 196 miles – the equivalent of Market Rasen to London.
All money raised will be donated to the Mind charity.
For Mental Health Awareness Week 2024, Mind has launched #NoMindLeftBehind. They are calling on people to raise awareness and vital funds for a future where everyone can get quality mental health care when they need it.
Find out more at mind.org.uk
The team at the leisure centre has a justgiving page for the spin where donations can be made. Visit: justgiving.com