Market Rasen Leisure Centre. Image: Dianne Tuckett

As part of Mental Health Awareness week, Market Rasen Leisure Centre staff will be getting in a spin tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15).

Go along and support the staff as they spin 196 miles – the equivalent of Market Rasen to London.

All money raised will be donated to the Mind charity.

For Mental Health Awareness Week 2024, Mind has launched #NoMindLeftBehind. They are calling on people to raise awareness and vital funds for a future where everyone can get quality mental health care when they need it.

Find out more at mind.org.uk