Spinning a ripping yarn

Dunston Yarn Bomb

Dunston Yarn Bomb, led through Dunston Churches Together, aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse with a variety of yarn bomb displays around the village.

It all came about when Dunston’s knit & natter group, part of a UK wide knitting group Knit for Peace, were contacted by VivaVittoria.it to ask if the group would contribute knitted squares that would be made into blankets and cover the squares in Milan to raise awareness of domestic.

Organiser Beth McLuckie then made the squares and the group decided to do something locally to raise awareness of domestic abuse - especially as we know this has become more of an issue during lockdown.

More and more community groups got involved - knitting, sewing, crocheting etc over the last few months, including sewing group ‘Dunston Sewing Bee‘ and pupils at Dunston St Peter’s have taken part by making butterflies, pom-poms and eyes which they have decorated the school fence with.

Then over June 29 and 30, a smaller group spent hours putting everything in place around Dunston

Dunston Churches Together will next be fundraising for EDAN Lincs with a Strawberry Tea on Saturday July 24 and also at a Family Games afternoon on Sunday August 15. To find out more about these events, visit the Dunston Yarn Bomb Facebook page.